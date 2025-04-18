Doha explains invitation to Iraqi PM for Syria talks

Shafaq News/ Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Doha's sponsoring of the meeting between Syrian Transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani sought Arab unity and regional security, the Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said on Friday.

Al Ansari announced in a statement that the talks took place in a “positive atmosphere” marked by mutual understanding.

This was their first face-to-face encounter since Al-Sharaa assumed Syria's transitional presidency following the ousting of Bashar Al-Assad in December 2024.

Before their meeting, the two leaders had only engaged in a phone call on April 1.

