Sudani urges Islamic alliance after Israeli strike on Qatar

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called for the creation of a political, security, and economic alliance among Islamic countries, following the attack on Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Israel carried out the airstrike, targeting Hamas political leaders in Qatar. The attack killed five people, including Khalil al-Hayya’s son, his chief of staff, and three aides. Hamas said the assassination attempt had failed. The United Nations Security Council condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, who hosted indirect talks between Hamas and Israel to end war in Gaza.

Read more: Following Doha raid: WHO'S NEXT?

Speaking to Al Jazeera, al-Sudani described the Israeli bombing of Qatar as a breach of international laws and norms and a threat to the security of the Gulf state and the region. He emphasized that nothing prevents Islamic countries from creating a joint security force for collective defense, adding, “We have many cards we can use to confront this aggression, which will not stop at Qatar.”

Meanwhile, government source told Shafaq News that al-Sudani will represent Iraq at the Arab-Islamic summit in Doha on September 14–15, noting that Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa will also attend, along with other Arab leaders.