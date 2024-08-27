Diyala Governor: No Place for Underperforming Companies

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Diyala Governor Adnan Jaber al-Shammari issued a directive prohibiting extensions for service project deadlines, warning that underperforming companies will no longer be allowed to operate in the Governorate.

At a press conference, al-Shammari stated, "In the past, many companies were granted additional time to complete projects, leading to delays in meeting deadlines. We are closely monitoring these companies and their projects, pushing them to accelerate their work as winter approaches, and citizens are demanding services and better roads."

He acknowledged that "residents often perceive sewer projects as disruptive rather than beneficial, which is why we have implemented a plan to focus on rehabilitating one area at a time while encouraging companies to speed up their work." Al-Shammari emphasized that "companies failing to meet expectations will no longer be welcome in the Governorate."

Al-Shammari further stressed, "Companies wishing to continue operating in Diyala must work quickly and abandon the previous practice of extending project deadlines by up to 50% of the original timeframe. We now insist that companies will not receive any extensions."

He also directed the engineers overseeing projects in the Governorate to prevent any company from receiving additional time to complete a project unless justified by logical and necessary reasons. "Companies that work swiftly will continue to have our support. Otherwise, there will be no place for them in Diyala, regardless of their affiliations or who supports them," he asserted.