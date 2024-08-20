“Surrounded by graduate demonstrators”, Diyala Governor absent from Council session

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, an informed source revealed that Diyala Governor Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Shammari was absent from his Provincial Council's first session to discuss over 7,000 job grades.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The governor left after graduate demonstrators gathered at the council gate, chanting and surrounding his convoy to pressure him on job grades."

"The Council had to postpone the discussion to future sessions."

At a conference attended by Shafaq News, Diyala Council chairman Omar Al-Karawi affirmed, “The governor apologized for missing the session due to an emergency.”

“The council will discuss job grades and their distribution with Al-Shammari in upcoming sessions," he added.