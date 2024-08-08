Diyala's new governor sworn in, promises reconstruction and progress

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Diyala governor Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Shammari was sworn in at the Diyala Court of Appeal, before officially assuming duties from former governor Muthanna Al-Tamimi, following his nomination last week.

While assuming his duties, Al-Shammari outlined his plans “to accelerate service projects and boost investment opportunities to meet Diyala's people aspirations,” stating, "Starting next week, we will begin the reconstruction process in the governorate, and you can expect significant progress."

In turn, former governor Al-Tamimi stated, "Today, we hand over power peacefully and democratically."

"We made significant achievements in security and services over the past years, and we congratulate the new local government while thanking the governorate's people."

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid handed the Republican Decree appointing Al-Shammari as Diyala's governor, emphasizing “the importance of leveraging Diyala's diversity for strength by cooperating with local forces to meet residents' needs, improve services, and enhance security and stability.”



