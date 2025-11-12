Diyala Elections: Turnout 57.38%, Badr on top

Shafaq News – Diyala

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in the eastern Diyala province.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in the province reached 57.38%.

The province holds 14 parliamentary seats, including 4 for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Badr Organization: 105,225 votes.

- Taqaddum Party: 101,602 votes.

- National Sovereignty Alliance (Tahaluf Siyada al-Watani): 77,458 votes.

- Al-Sadiqoon: 55,324 votes.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq): 54,895 votes.

- Diyala First (Diyala Awalan) Coalition: 53,416 votes.

- Thabitoon: 30,412 votes.

- Patriotic Union of Kurdistan: 29,044 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah): 20,727 votes.

- Suqooruna (Our Hawks): 20,192 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

Read more: Iraq’s post-election roadmap: From ballot to government formation