Iraq election body bans early campaign posters in Diyala

Shafaq News – Diyala

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) office in Diyala province said on Tuesday that posting candidate photos in public spaces ahead of the official campaign period will be treated as a violation of electoral rules.

Commission Spokesperson Salam Mahdi told Shafaq News that 14 violations had been recorded in recent days, mostly involving premature campaigning, adding that IHEC fined the offenders and took corrective measures in each case.

Mahdi pointed out that election monitoring teams are working with municipal authorities to remove unauthorized campaign materials.

Iraq’s cabinet has scheduled parliamentary elections for November 11, 2025. The official campaign period will run from October 8 until 24 hours before special voting begins. About 30 million Iraqis out of a population of 46 million are eligible to vote.

According to the commission, 31 alliances, 38 political parties, and 79 independent candidates —23 in general constituencies and 56 representing ethnic and religious groups under the quota system — are registered to contest the elections.