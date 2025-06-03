Diyala: More than one million voters for elections

Shafaq News/ Around 1.246 million citizens in Diyala province are eligible to vote in Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections, the local electoral office announced on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Salam Mahdi clarified that roughly 1.05 million voters have updated their electoral data, with more than 85,000 citizens having updated their records in recent weeks, out of 200,000 whose data remains outdated.

“The office is conducting a broad campaign to expand voter data updates,” Mahdi said, adding that electoral centers have been set up across the province, as the office also begins receiving applications from candidates planning to run in the November 11 vote.

Voter registration and biometric data updates will continue through June 15 as part of preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.