Dissolved Shiite armed group calls its leaders for an emergency meeting

Shafaq News/ The Secretary General of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Forces, Aws al-Khafaji, called the leader of the group for an emergency meeting, following the developments ion Syria.

Al-Khafaji said in a statement, called the members of the General Secretariat of the Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Forces “to hold an emergency meeting of its members with the commanders of regiments and companies at the time and place specified by them within 48 hours.”

In 2019, Aws al-Khafaji was arrested by men from the Popular Mobilization Force (PMF). He was captured during a raid on his militia’s main office in Baghdad in early February. The PMF claimed that the raid was part of an ongoing operation to crack down on fake groups claiming to be part of the PMF.

Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Forces was dissolved according to the statement of the General Headquarters numbered 1191 on 9/12/2017.