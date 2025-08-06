CF member stresses need for US coordination despite tensions

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The planned withdrawal of US forces from Iraq by 2026 is unlikely to proceed as scheduled, Rahman al-Jazairi, a prominent member of the Iraqi Coordination Framework (coalition of ruling Shiite parties), told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Jazairi suggested that the existing US-Iraq security agreement may be revised to reflect evolving strategic needs. He emphasized the necessity of continued coordination with Washington despite political friction, citing Iraq’s limited radar coverage and underdeveloped air defense capabilities.

He added that the Coordination Framework (CF) will convene next week to reassess its approach, with most members supporting a de-escalation strategy and postponing major decisions until after Iraq’s parliamentary elections on November 11.

According to al-Jazairi, messages encouraging restraint and dialogue have been delivered to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and other key political figures. Influential leaders—including Ammar al-Hakim, Head of the Wisdom (Al-Hikma) Movement, and Nouri al-Maliki, Leader of the State of Law Coalition—are reportedly backing a more pragmatic course aimed at preserving internal stability.

His remarks follow growing US concerns over a draft law being debated in Iraq’s Parliament that would grant formal legal status to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF)—a state-affiliated paramilitary coalition established in 2014 to combat ISIS.

At a press briefing attended by Shafaq News on Tuesday, US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce warned that the proposed PMF Authority Law could significantly alter the security relationship with Baghdad. She described the bill as a measure that would empower Iran-linked factions and groups designated by Washington as “terrorist organizations.”