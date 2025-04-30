Cooperation flies high: Iraq receives first Caracal helicopters from France

Shafaq News/ Iraq has received the first two Caracal helicopters from France under a bilateral defense agreement, the Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday

According to the ministry’s statement, Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi confirmed the handover as part of a long-term contract between Baghdad and Paris to supply a full fleet of Caracal aircraft.

“The remaining helicopters will be delivered in stages as production concludes, with operational deployment scheduled for June to coincide with the Army Aviation Command’s anniversary.”

Al-Abbasi, after joining a test flight aboard one of the helicopters flown by an Iraqi crew, praised the rapid progress of Iraqi pilots and engineers, highlighting their “swift mastery of advanced systems.”

The Ministry described the Caracal as a high-performance, multi-role platform capable of operating in harsh conditions, emphasizing that the helicopters will significantly enhance the mobility, readiness, and effectiveness of Iraq’s Army Aviation Force.