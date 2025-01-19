Iraq plans military development through contracts with France, S. Korea

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Parliament's Defense and Security Committee revealed the financial allocations for the Ministry of Defense under the 2025 General Budget Law.

Committee member Mohammed al-Shammari told Shafaq News that "the ministry will proceed with signing contracts with several countries to equip the Iraqi army with medium and heavy weapons, as well as aircraft and air defense systems, following the approval of the Budget Law in the Parliament."

"The ministry plans this year to sign a contract with France to supply Iraq with Caracal aircraft to enhance the capabilities of the army's air force."

Al-Shammari also indicated Iraq's intention to sign a contract with South Korea to provide the country with "an air defense system to protect its airspace and sovereignty from any external intrusions."

Regarding cooperation with Russia, he confirmed that "Iraq cannot sign a contract with Russia to arm the army due to the American sanctions imposed on Moscow."

Last September, LIG Nex1, a South Korean advanced weapons manufacturing company, announced that it had won a contract worth 3.7 trillion won ($2.78 billion) to export a medium-range air and ground missile defense system, model "Cheongung-II", to Iraq.