Iraq launches Al-Fursan City project; pledges 110,000+ housing units

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani launched the Al-Fursan Residential City project in Baghdad, affirming that more than 110,000 housing units will be completed near the city.

Al-Sudani, according to a statement from his media office, praised the efforts of the Ministry of Defense and other supporting ministries in launching the Al-Fursan City project in the Nahrawan area, which covers 24,197 dunams. The project will reportedly be executed by a real estate developer, with planning and implementation handled by the Ministry of Defense and supported by the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works, while the developer is required to adhere to all specifications and construct essential services, such as schools, health centers, and service departments.

"This project is part of the government’s broader strategy to address the housing crisis and serve as a model for other provinces, ensuring coverage for all Ministry of Defense personnel, officers, and commanders," Al-Sudani pointed out.

Other residential projects include the Al-Ghazlani City project in Mosul, another city in Basra, the laying of the foundation stone for the 6th of January City in Taji, and the completion of more than 110,000 housing units in Al-Ward City, located 3 kilometers from the Al-Fursan City project, with new residential cities linked within the Baghdad Metro plan.

“The total number of housing units in projects signed by the government has exceeded one million.”