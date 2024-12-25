Iraqi Army Aviation receives Bell 505 helicopters to strengthen military operations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced, on Wednesday, that the Army Aviation College has received several Bell 505 helicopters.

The ministry stated, "The Army Aviation College, represented by Squadron 300, has received seven Bell 505 helicopters, which will be used for training and light missions,” adding, “Receiving these helicopters is a significant step in enhancing both training capabilities and military operations.”

"These helicopters are highly efficient for basic and advanced training, light transport, and surveillance,” the ministry explained. “With their maneuverability and modern design, they are ideal for training in various conditions… They provide advanced training opportunities for new pilots and enhance Squadron 300’s ability to perform its tasks more efficiently."

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X is a light helicopter manufactured in the United States, with its first flight on November 10, 2014. Each helicopter costs $1.07 million. In July 2024, the Iraqi Army Aviation Command announced the receipt of seven helicopters of the same type from the US.