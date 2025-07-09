Iraq’s Defense Ministry dismisses F-16 ineffectiveness claims

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Defense rejected, on Wednesday, claims that its US-made F-16 fighter jets are ineffective.

Earlier, media reports quoted members of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee and defense analysts arguing that Iraq’s F-16 fleet lacks certain advanced systems and remains partly dependent on Global Coalition support.

Tahseen Al-Khafaji, the Ministry’s Director of Media and Moral Guidance, told Shafaq News the accusations are “inaccurate and do not reflect reality,” insisting the aircraft are fully operational and regularly used in counterterrorism missions.

Al-Khafaji described the F-16s as the “backbone” of Iraq’s Air Force, dismissing the notion that any country would accept non-functional jets. He also credited Iraqi pilots with executing precise and effective airstrikes, highlighting their professionalism and capability.