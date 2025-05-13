Arab Summit: Baghdad fully secured with no visible armed presence

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Defense has completed all necessary preparations to secure the upcoming 34th Arab League Summit scheduled for Saturday, May 17, in Baghdad, ensuring the city is ready for the high-profile event.

Tahseen Al-Khafaji, the Ministry’s Director of Media and Moral Guidance, told Shafaq News that "forces from the Baghdad Operations Command and affiliated units are fully mobilized, with all necessary capabilities and resources deployed across all sectors,” highlighting the collaborative effort with the Supreme Security Committee, led by Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari.

The official emphasized that "preparations have been underway for about a month," with units and resources specifically assigned to support the security plan. “The approach will focus on intelligence and security measures, without a visible armed presence.”

Earlier today, Baghdad hosted the Economic and Social Council meeting at the ministerial level, part of preparations for the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit.

Iraq Already on Alert

To accommodate the event, the Iraqi government has announced a suspension of public sector work in the capital on Thursday, May 15, and Sunday, May 18 — except for the Ministry of Education — and imposed a ten-day ban on protests.

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, has directed continuous coordination among security agencies to ensure the success of both the Arab and Development Summits, viewing their successful organization as both a political and security victory.

The Supreme Security Committee revealed that 600 officers and personnel have been selected for high-level protection training, including securing hotels and the airport, while minimizing the visibility of armed personnel.

Beyond security, the country has made significant infrastructural investments to ensure the success of the summits. The Baghdad Municipality has completed 84 projects, improving key roads and areas throughout the city.