Shafaq News- Erbil

The Christian Alliance in Iraq called on Monday for the protection of Christians’ legal and constitutional rights in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, insisting that the ministerial post allocated to minorities be awarded based on merit and academic qualifications rather than political power-sharing.

Following a meeting in Erbil attended by representatives of Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian and Armenian communities, the alliance reaffirmed its commitment at a news conference to pursuing its legal demands despite the threats, killings and intimidation that Christians, particularly Syriac and Assyrian communities, have faced in Iraq.

Regarding electoral representation, the alliance criticized “the lack of an effective electoral quota system, particularly in elections to the Iraqi parliament,” saying it had allowed individuals who did not genuinely represent the Christian community to occupy seats reserved for its representation.

It also rejected “attempts by a political party to monopolize the ministerial post allocated to Christians,” insisting that the rights and demands of the various communities be respected. The alliance said it would pursue legal action over the matter.

The representatives urged Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to address the dispute through formal government channels that respect minority rights and avoid political deals and pressure. They also appealed to Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani to use his political influence and national standing to help resolve the dispute and ensure fair representation for the communities concerned.

The alliance called for the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament and the formation of a new Regional government. Although it expressed reservations about Christian representation in previous parliamentary sessions, it described the swift resumption of the legislature’s work as an urgent necessity.

It also urged the Kurdistan Parliament to amend the Region’s election law once it resumes work, establishing clear protections for ethnic and religious communities and preventing political parties from using minority representation as political leverage.

Iraq’s 329-seat parliament reserves five seats for Christians across Baghdad, Nineveh, Kirkuk, Erbil and Duhok. The 100-seat Kurdistan Parliament reserves three seats for Christian communities, including two for Assyrians and one for Armenians.

The alliance pledged to continue dialogue and coordinate with Kurdish political parties and other political forces to address the dispute.

The Christian Alliance in Iraq is a political and social coalition representing the country’s Chaldean, Syriac, Assyrian and Armenian communities. Its members include the Chaldean Democratic Union Party, the Chaldean National Congress, the Syriac Union Party, the Chaldean League, the Shlama Foundation, the Administrative Body of the Armenian Orthodox Church, and the Armenian Association.