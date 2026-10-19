Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has delayed its flagship Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference until 2027 following a series of deadly attacks on the kingdom, organizers confirmed on Monday, Reuters reported, citing organizers.

The tenth edition had been scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh. A new date will be announced soon.

Informally known as Davos in the desert, the annual gathering attracts some of the world's leading financiers and provides a platform for Saudi Arabia to attract billions of dollars in investment for its economic transformation plans, particularly in tourism, sports, and technology, while reducing its dependence on oil and gas.