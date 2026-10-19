Israeli attacks kill two, wound others across Gaza
Shafaq News- Gaza
Two Palestinians were killed south of Khan Younis and several others wounded in Israeli drone strikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, Palestinian media reported.
According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,480, with 175,539 others injured.
Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) said it would reduce assistance by approximately one-third, leaving 500,000 Palestinians without critical food support as winter approaches. Starting this month, WFP is providing food and cash assistance to 1.1 million people, down from 1.6 million in September, while halving food rations.
🚨 Due to funding shortages, WFP is forced to reduce food assistance in Gaza by around one-third, meaning half a million people will lose access to critical aid. The cuts come as winter approaches and the recent modest improvements in food security remain fragile. From this month, we are supporting 1.1 million of the most vulnerable people in Gaza with food and cash assistance, down from 1.6 million last month. Food rations will also be cut by half. WFP urgently calls for additional funding in order to keep reaching the most vulnerable in Gaza and the West Bank.— World Food Programme (@WFP) October 19, 2026