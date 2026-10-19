Shafaq News- Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed south of Khan Younis and several others wounded in Israeli drone strikes across the Gaza Strip on Monday, Palestinian media reported.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, the Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,480, with 175,539 others injured.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) said it would reduce assistance by approximately one-third, leaving 500,000 Palestinians without critical food support as winter approaches. Starting this month, WFP is providing food and cash assistance to 1.1 million people, down from 1.6 million in September, while halving food rations.