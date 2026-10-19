Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission on Monday arrested three people in Dhi Qar province in separate cases involving state property, electricity materials, and forged land deals.

According to a statement, in the first case, a surveyor at Dhi Qar's state property directorate was apprehended for allegedly colluding in the award of an investment license for warehouses, showrooms and shops on a 6,000-square-meter plot. The investor was his father.

At the Chibayish electricity distribution office, an employee was arrested after cables and floodlights entrusted to him were allegedly found at his home.

The third suspect was caught with land allocation records, powers of attorney and deeds belonging to the Nasiriyah municipality. He had sold state-owned property in the names of dead people, using forged official documents.

An investigative judge in Dhi Qar ordered all three to be held under Iraq's penal code provisions on forgery, embezzlement, and deliberate damage to public funds.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings

Martyr's Land Reassigned

In a separate case, a court in Hilla sentenced the former head of the property unit at the Hilla municipality to prison after finding him guilty of unlawfully transferring a plot allocated to the heirs of a state-recognized martyr to another beneficiary for personal gain, without providing the family with an alternative plot.