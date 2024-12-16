Chaldean Patriarchate in Iraq declares independence from council of Christian sects

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Chaldean Patriarchate in Iraq announced its disassociation from the Council of Christian Sects in Iraq, affirming its commitment to independence and spiritual principles.

"Regarding the so-called Council of Christian Sects in Iraq, we know who is behind this council. We, the Chaldeans, who represent 80% of Iraqi Christians, are not part of it and will not engage with it," the Patriarchate's media office stated.

The statement continued, "None of the participants in this council are heads of sects; they are bishops or priests, and their sect leaders reside in other countries, except for the venerable head of the Assyrian Church of the East, whose center is in Erbil."

"We have called for the formation of the Council of Iraqi Churches, which is more acceptable because we are churches, not sects. The term 'sect' or 'millet' was introduced by the Ottoman Empire. This council has not achieved a single thing for Christians and has not taken a clear stance for Iraqis since its establishment."

The statement further highlighted, "To some of them, we say: those who buy you today will sell you tomorrow. Christianity is about nobility, elevation, principles, and ethics. We, the Chaldeans, remain committed to our independence, spiritual principles, and patriotism. We stand by all our fellow citizens and support them in good times and bad."