Kurdish Leader Barzani pledges to protect the rights of Christians in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has pledged to defend the rights of the Christian minority in the Kurdistan Region as he met with Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Church in Iraq and the world, near Erbil earlier today, Thursday.

According to a statement released by the Barzani Headquarters, the Chaldean Church leader praised Barzani for his efforts in protecting the Christian community and supporting their demands, as well as for providing guarantees that ensure their future in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

“We consider Christians and all religious and ethnic components in Kurdistan as part of our people, and we will defend their rights in every possible way,” Barzani said.

The meeting, which was also attended by dignitaries from the Church, addressed the political situation in Iraq, the situation in the ethnically diverse Kirkuk, and the challenges facing minority communities, according to the statement.