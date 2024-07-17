Chaldean Patriarch Louis Sako: Target was church assets

Shafaq News/ Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako asserted, on Wednesday, that recent actions, including the revocation of his decree and "malicious" complaints, were aimed at the assets of the Chaldean Church rather than himself personally.

Sako expressed gratitude for the "strength and wisdom" God granted him in facing these challenges. He clarified that "the target was not me personally, but the properties of the Chaldean Church, as confirmed by an official."

During a synod session with bishops and church fathers, Sako thanked attendees for their participation amidst sensitive ecclesiastical challenges and complex social, political, and security circumstances. He praised the "unity and solidarity shown by church leaders and congregants, whose prayers played a crucial role in restoring justice and strengthening the church."

Sako also expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani for his "courageous initiative to issue an order recognizing the patriarch as the custodian of the church's properties."

In addition, he emphasized the importance of "collective responsibility among church leaders to advance the church and the nation, avoiding divisive rhetoric that misrepresents the church's reality." Sako called for a "focus on responsible, collective efforts based on love, wisdom, and humility, fostering true unity through mutual respect and listening."

"United in our work, responding to the call of the Holy Spirit, we enhance our credibility and strengthen the trust people place in us," Sako stated, acknowledging that problems may arise but should be addressed through the synod and responsible, honest dialogue rather than through disengagement.

On July 8, 2023, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid issued a presidential decree revoking Decree No. (147) of 2013, which appointed Patriarch Louis Sako as the Patriarch of Babylon for the Chaldeans in Iraq and the world and as the guardian of its endowments.

In April 2024, Sako announced his return to his seat in the capital, Baghdad, following an invitation from Prime Minister Al-Sudani. Sako stated that he endured "nine months of suffering, pain, and anxiety" during his absence from the bishopric in Baghdad.

Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako decided to withdraw from the patriarchal seat in Baghdad and relocate to a monastery in Erbil, Kurdistan, marking a new chapter of tension between him and President Rashid, as well as the leader of the Christian Babylon Movement, Rayan Al-Kildani.