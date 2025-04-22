Iraq’s Chaldean Patriarchate: Cardinal Sako eligible for Papal conclave

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Chaldean Patriarchate confirmed that Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako is among the 136 cardinals eligible to participate in a future papal conclave, while downplaying recent speculation about his potential candidacy.

In a statement, the Patriarchate addressed increased public and media interest following the late Pope Francis’s hospitalization, noting that such conjecture often emerges during times of transition. “Social media posts reflect admiration but carry no bearing on the formal selection process.”

The Patriarchate reiterated that cardinals under the age of 80 may participate in the conclave and be considered for the papacy, adding that the process involves “private gatherings focused on prayer and reflection,” with each participant voting independently and in confidence.

The clarification follows earlier comments from diversity expert and former UN adviser Saad Salloum, who reported that Cardinal Sako had been named among potential papal successors.