Shafaq News- Baghdad

Setting a deadline for bringing armed factions’ weapons under state control could complicate negotiations with faction leaders, a source in Iraq’s Coordination Framework (CF) warned on Wednesday, referring to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s June 30, 2027 target.

The source told Shafaq News that political leaders in the CF, an alliance of major Shiite political forces, had discussed with Al-Zaidi before his trip to New York a “tentative timeframe” longer than the one he later announced. A fixed deadline, the source said, “could disrupt” the work of the committee negotiating with faction leaders, while also pressing it to intensify efforts toward an agreement on the handover and management of weapons.

Al-Zaidi has pledged to complete the disarmament of armed factions by the end of June 2027. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he outlined an initial 90-day phase during which the factions would “refrain from attacks” and US forces “would not strike them.”

Speaking with Shafaq News, lawmaker Abu Turab Al-Tamimi said the government, in coordination with the relevant committees, could complete the process within the announced timeframe if the US withdrawal is completed and the Global Coalition’s military mission in Iraq ends. He suggested Al-Zaidi “may have received assurances or indications” regarding the withdrawal from Iraqi bases and “possibly US commitments not to interfere in Iraqi decisions,” without providing details.

Read more: Iraq's disarmament deadline pits Baghdad against Iran-aligned factions

The Coalition’s military mission in Iraq is scheduled to end on Sept. 30. Several armed factions have previously linked any move to relinquish their weapons to the departure of foreign forces from the country.

Read more: Iraq caught between US-Iran war and September 30 deadline