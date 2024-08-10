CF denies plans to reopen Iraqi Parliament presidency nominations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Coordination Framework (CF), which unites Shiite political forces, confirmed that there are no plans to reopen the candidacy for the presidency of the Iraqi Council of Representatives.

Muhammad Al-Ziyadi, the CF representative, told Shafaq News Agency, “The first proposed law amendment read last Wednesday concerns the work and management of the House of Representatives, not the reopening of nominations for the Parliament presidency.”

Al-Ziyadi added, "Some of the figures and entities that are promoting that this amendment aims to reopen the nomination do not know anything about this amendment and want to spread such rumors to achieve political gains.”

“There is no direction so far to reopen the nomination process."

On Monday, the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, forecasted that Mohsen al-Mandalawi will continue to serve as the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament until the end of the current legislative term (the fifth session).

Furthermore, Saad al-Muttalibi, a senior member of the Coalition, said that "disagreements among Sunni political forces remain unresolved, particularly as the issue of electing a new Parliament Speaker cannot be settled without an agreement between Mohammed al-Halbousi and Khamis al-Khanjar, who have yet to reach a consensus.

Notably, Political forces have failed to elect a new Speaker since Mohammed Al-Halbousi 's removal in November 2023 due to disagreements. The CF had set July 20 to resolve Sunni disputes, but no commitment to this date was made.