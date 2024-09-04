CF addresses alleged misconduct in Iraqi PM’s office, urges media caution

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF) comprising Shiite forces in Iraq's government, addressed recent allegations of misconduct involving staff from PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office during a meeting on Wednesday.

The session, numbered 202, was held at the office of Deputy Speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, according to a statement from the CF’s General Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Framework reviewed a summary provided by Al-Sudani regarding the alleged infractions, in which he underscored the need to "hold accountable anyone proven to be at fault,” reiterating his support for the judiciary's investigations and procedures.

“The CF expressed its support for the judiciary’s efforts and endorsed the government’s ongoing initiatives aimed at serving citizens and improving the country’s situation,” the statement affirmed.

Finally, “the Framework urged the media to exercise caution, await the investigation's results, and avoid spreading rumors.”