Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Thursday denied reports by some news sites and social media platforms that it had requested audits of accounts belonging to specific political figures, saying the claims do not reflect the nature of its work or institutional procedures.

Its oversight and audit measures are part of its routine institutional duties, carried out under the laws and regulations in force, and have no political dimension or motives, the CBI said in a statement. It urged media outlets and social media users to check their facts, rely on official sources and avoid circulating unverified news.

In August, the CBI directed banks to tighten scrutiny of senior officials and other high-ranking public figures, flagging unexplained wealth and transactions linked to corruption and money laundering. The move was part of the "Dawn Crackdown," a nationwide anti-corruption campaign launched on June 28. Days earlier, the bank had ordered a precautionary asset freeze on 12 current and former political figures under corruption investigation.