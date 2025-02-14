Baghdad's hidden history: inside Mesopotamia museum

Shafaq News/ The Baghdad Cultural Center, located on Al-Mutanabbi Street, hosts several privately curated collections that showcase Iraq's rich history, preserved through the efforts of individuals without institutional support.

One such collection is the Mesopotamia museum, curated by archivist Sabah al-Saadi. Founded in 2019, it offers a variety of exhibits, including paintings, heritage tools, newspapers, manuscripts, and rare documents. "Each piece tells a story of Iraq's past, and it's my mission to ensure these stories are not lost," al-Saadi said. The collection also features artifacts from notable scientific, political, and intellectual figures. The museum is open every Friday and welcomes both local and international visitors free of charge, with the added benefit of allowing photography.

Having coordinated with authorities to secure a space within the government-owned cultural center, al-Saadi has gathered over 500 rare items. Among these are possessions once owned by King Faisal I and his son, King Ghazi, as well as a photograph of Gertrude Bell, a key figure in modern Iraq's political formation. "We must preserve these artifacts as they are a testament to Iraq's complex history and its place in the world," he emphasized. The museum also displays rifles from the 1920 revolution, vintage newspapers, and an ancient transport vessel known as a "Kuffa," an early form of transportation made from bitumen. Another significant item is the "Jirjir," a traditional threshing implement once pulled by animals to separate grains from stalks.

One particularly unique item is a silk carpet crafted by prisoners during the monarchy era to support their families. Another notable piece is a 30-40 kg bronze artifact commemorating the July 14, 1958 revolution, which was lost after 2003 but later recovered from a scrap metal foundry. "It's miraculous that some items have survived and made it back into the collection," al-Saadi said.

His personal collection includes a 1928 Chevrolet once owned by Iraqi merchant Badri Dabash Samir and purchased at a US embassy auction. While he estimates the museum holds over 500 rare items, he keeps many valuable pieces at home for fear of them going missing. "Some treasures are too precious to be left on display," he shared.

Al-Saadi's passion for preserving Iraq's heritage stems from his roots in Al-Kadhimiyah, a district rich in historical significance. "Growing up in Al-Kadhimiyah, I witnessed the importance of safeguarding our cultural identity," he reflected. Over the years, he has contributed artifacts to various institutions, including gifting two gold-plated Qurans to the Al-Kadhimiyah Shrine. His efforts were recognized by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who praised his dedication to preserving Iraq’s cultural legacy.