4,500-year-old Mesopotamian artifact returned to Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi Embassy in Washington on Tuesday marked the return of the "Wild Ox" statue, one of the oldest surviving examples of Mesopotamian metalwork.

In a statement, the embassy described the repatriation as both a cultural milestone and a reaffirmation of Iraq’s place as the cradle of human civilization, emphasizing that “this rare artifact reflects the ingenuity of our ancient civilization in metal arts more than 4,500 years ago.”

Crafted using the lost-wax technique and representing some of Mesopotamia’s earliest metalwork, the statue was recovered through a coordinated effort by Iraq’s Ministry of Culture, the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Everyone worked diligently with US institutions to achieve this accomplishment, which restores Iraq’s heritage and presents it to the world,” the statement concluded.