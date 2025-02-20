Kurdistan President wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani wished Pope Francis a swift recovery as he undergoes treatment for a respiratory illness.

"I wish His Holiness Pope Francis a speedy recovery and good health," the Kurdish President wrote in a post on X.

"His message of peace, compassion, and unity continues to inspire people around the world. I hope he regains his strength soon and continues his invaluable service to humanity," he added.

Notably, Pope Francis, 88, was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital last Friday for treatment of bronchial inflammation, leading to the cancellation of his scheduled appointments for the rest of the week.

On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that a chest scan had revealed bilateral pneumonia, requiring additional medication. His condition was further complicated by bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, requiring treatment with antibiotics and corticosteroids.

By Wednesday, doctors reported a slight improvement as he continued treatment in Rome.