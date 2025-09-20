35+ antiquities discovered in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News – Dhi Qar

Thirty-seven ancient artifacts were recovered during security patrols in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province, the Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the Ministry reported that the Antiquities and Heritage Protection Directorate discovered the items in the al-Rifai and al-Shatra districts. The collection, which included pottery vessels dating back to earlier historical periods, was secured in line with legal procedures before being handed to Dhi Qar Antiquities Inspectorate.

Iraq has recovered more than 40,000 artifacts in 2024 and 2025 through a combination of local seizures and international repatriations, according to the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities. As part of these efforts, 50 artifacts were uncovered in February 2024 at Tell Umm al-Aqarib, Dhi Qar, including coins of various sizes from ancient eras. In July the same year, 181 smuggled items were also returned from the United States and other countries.

Read more: British Museum heist raises concerns over missing Iraqi artifacts