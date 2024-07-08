350,000-year-old stone houses discovered in Mardin's Ulukoy cave

Shafaq News/ Turkish archaeologists announced the discovery of historical remains and stone houses dating back to about 350,000 years ago, during a series of archaeological excavations in the "Ulukoy" cave, located in the Gurs Valley of the "Qiziltepe" region in Mardin, according to Turkish Anadolu Agency.

The cave is located 20 kilometers from Mardin, and the valley witnessed human settlement activities during the Late Roman, Early Byzantine, Seljuk and Ottoman periods.

The valley includes the remains of historical castles, palaces, shrines, mosques, khans, churches and stone houses.

Recently, the second season of archaeological excavations conducted under the supervision of the Mardin Museum was completed.