Iraq recovers six ancient tablets from Turkiye

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced the recovery of six ancient clay tablets from Turkiye, with plans to transfer them to the National Museum in Baghdad.

In a statement, Ambassador Shorsh Khalid Saeed, the Undersecretary for Multilateral and Legal Affairs at the ministry, welcomed Turkiye’s initiative, underlining the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in safeguarding cultural heritage and returning smuggled antiquities.

He also added that once the necessary legal and technical procedures are finalized, the tablets will join the Iraqi National Museum’s expanding collection, further illustrating the depth and continuity of Iraq’s ancient civilizations.

The Iraqi government continues working with Arab and international partners, including UNESCO and other regional and global organizations, as part of a national strategy to recover hundreds of antiquities taken over past decades and to protect cultural heritage.