Colored clay sparks income for young Iraqi artists

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Ranin Adel Abdullah, a 29-year-old pharmacy graduate in Baghdad, has turned colored clay into a tool for artistic expression, creating textured, vibrant artworks that are drawing attention online and in local schools.

While many young Iraqis balance academic studies with creative pursuits, Ranin has carved a path that blends science and art, reviving a childhood passion for drawing with an unconventional medium.

For years, she spent summer holidays painting, moving between brushes and sketchbooks, before discovering colored clay as a more versatile alternative to handmade ceramic dough.

“Colored clay provides a wider space for creativity. It is ready to use and allows me to bring any idea to life without the effort of preparing materials,” she told Shafaq News.

After posting her first works on Instagram, she quickly attracted offers and praise, encouraging her to produce more pieces. “I used to bring some of my artworks to work, which led to requests from teachers and students who incorporated my pieces into school exhibitions and activities,” Ranin added.

Her process starts with sketching the basic lines in pencil, then building details with small pieces of clay to create a textured, vividly colored final piece.

Despite managing the demands of her studies and work, Ranin combines the precision of science with the freedom of art, offering an example for young Iraqis eager to explore their creative potential.

Today, works like hers are featured in exhibitions and bazaars, generating sales and motivating young artists to develop their talents into sustainable pursuits.

