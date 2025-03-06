Baghdad pushes for global action on Al-Hol repatriation

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq called on countries worldwide to repatriate their nationals from Syria’s Al-Hol camp.

Speaking at a meeting at the United Nations headquarters in Iraq, National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji emphasized the camp’s ongoing security and humanitarian concerns, urging governments to expedite repatriation efforts.

A statement from the National Security Advisory’s office said the meeting included UN representatives, European and Arab ambassadors, international organizations, and officials from Iraq’s Ministry of Migration and Displacement.

Discussions focused on the impact of the recent US aid suspension on humanitarian operations, particularly on efforts to rehabilitate returnees from Al-Hol and alternative measures to address the funding gap.

Al-Araji noted that the Iraqi government made a strategic decision in 2021 to repatriate its citizens from Al-Hol following the defeat of ISIS, despite significant challenges, commending the Global Coalition’s cooperation with Iraq in this effort.

"Since 2021, Iraq has relocated families from Al-Hol, and several countries have already followed suit," Al-Araji stated, urging other nations to accelerate the process to facilitate the camp’s closure.

Iraq has repatriated a significant number of families from the Al-Hol camp in Syria. As of the latest reports, Iraq has repatriated around 2,833 families, totaling approximately 11,000 individuals.

He also praised the Ministry of Migration and Displacement’s role in handling the repatriation process and acknowledged the efforts of countries that have withdrawn their citizens from the camp.