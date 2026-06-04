Baghdad calls for EU-led initiative to end regional war

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday urged the European Union to launch a political initiative to help end the ongoing regional war, warning that its consequences are increasingly affecting both the Middle East and Europe.

During a phone call with his Irish counterpart Helen McEntee, Hussein indicated that Iraq will present its vision at a meeting in Amman later this month, arguing, “A policy of observation alone is no longer an acceptable option in light of the expanding repercussions of the crisis.”

He noted that Iraq has been among the countries most affected by the conflict, particularly in economic and financial terms, citing disruptions to the energy sector and challenges facing oil exports.

Read more: Multiple actors, one battlefield: Iraq since US-Israel-Iran war

The ministers also reviewed Iraqi-Irish relations and prospects for broader cooperation, while exchanging views on regional developments and ways to prevent further deterioration.

Since the launch of the US-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28, Iraq has been among the countries most affected by the regional confrontation, with Shafaq News documenting more than 900 incidents involving airstrikes, drones, and rocket attacks targeting military, energy, diplomatic, and civilian sites across federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region before the April 8 ceasefire.

Read more: Iraq after regional ceasefire: US bases and unresolved questions