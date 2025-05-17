Baghdad Summit: Syria hails end of sanctions as turning point for recovery
Shafaq News/ Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it a pivotal step toward national recovery and reconstruction.
Speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in
Baghdad, al-Shibani said the US move reflects “a genuine Arab diplomatic
effort” and expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for their roles in
achieving the breakthrough. He also thanked Qatar for its “consistent and
principled stance” in supporting the Syrian people, as well as the UAE and
other Arab countries that stood by Syria.
Al-Shibani affirmed that the Syrian people have
remained committed to their Arab identity and view the Arab world as their
natural refuge. “Syria paid a high price for the policies of the previous
regime but is now returning to the Arab fold.”
“The new Syria is for all its citizens…a country
free of exclusion and discrimination, open to all and hostile to none,” he
added, noting that the country has taken serious steps toward national
recovery, engaged in a dialogue that ensures representation, and is continuing
to work diligently to achieve transitional justice.
While rejecting any initiative aimed at
weakening Syria or dividing its territory, he reiterated the new government's
firm stance against any violations, particularly from the Israeli side,
describing them as “a threat to regional stability.”
Al-Shibani also warned that Syria continues to face a series of
destabilizing threats, including the remnants of ISIS, which he said are being
manipulated by external powers for political leverage and security pressure.
Regarding Gaza, al-Shibani called for a renewed push for peace in the
region. “It is time for our region to enjoy stability, for our people to live
with dignity, and for the compass to return to its rightful direction,” he
concluded.