Baghdad Summit: Syria hails end of sanctions as turning point for recovery

Shafaq News/ Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it a pivotal step toward national recovery and reconstruction.

Speaking at the 34th Arab League Summit in Baghdad, al-Shibani said the US move reflects “a genuine Arab diplomatic effort” and expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia and Turkiye for their roles in achieving the breakthrough. He also thanked Qatar for its “consistent and principled stance” in supporting the Syrian people, as well as the UAE and other Arab countries that stood by Syria.

Al-Shibani affirmed that the Syrian people have remained committed to their Arab identity and view the Arab world as their natural refuge. “Syria paid a high price for the policies of the previous regime but is now returning to the Arab fold.”

“The new Syria is for all its citizens…a country free of exclusion and discrimination, open to all and hostile to none,” he added, noting that the country has taken serious steps toward national recovery, engaged in a dialogue that ensures representation, and is continuing to work diligently to achieve transitional justice.

While rejecting any initiative aimed at weakening Syria or dividing its territory, he reiterated the new government's firm stance against any violations, particularly from the Israeli side, describing them as “a threat to regional stability.”

Al-Shibani also warned that Syria continues to face a series of destabilizing threats, including the remnants of ISIS, which he said are being manipulated by external powers for political leverage and security pressure.

Regarding Gaza, al-Shibani called for a renewed push for peace in the region. “It is time for our region to enjoy stability, for our people to live with dignity, and for the compass to return to its rightful direction,” he concluded.