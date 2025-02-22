Baghdad International Dialogue: UN representative calls for unity, reforms

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the United Nations representative in Iraq Mohammed Al-Hassan emphasized the need for a “unified” national dialogue and institutional reforms to ensure Iraq’s long-term stability.

Speaking at the Seventh Baghdad International Dialogue Conference (BID), after Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani, the UN Secretary-General’s representative, endorsed Barzani’s remarks, emphasizing that it extended beyond the Kurdistan Region and carried important messages for Iraq as a whole.

Al-Hassan highlighted Iraq’s commitment to institution-building and stability, underscoring the need for “cooperation and solidarity” during a pivotal period for the country and the Middle East.

The UN representative praised Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s vision for enhancing security and public services, reaffirming the UN’s ongoing support. “Iraq is a trust on our shoulders,” he stated.

About BID

The Seventh Baghdad International Dialogue Conference takes place on February 22-23, 2025, under the theme “Communication for Development and Regional Stability.” Discussions will cover Iraq’s Development Road project, its security role post-October 7, and the influence of intellectual elites. The second day will focus on geopolitical shifts, economic cooperation, energy corridors, and regional integration, with key sessions on Syria’s future and global power competition in the Middle East.