Ayatollah Al-Sistani's authority rejects role in Iraq PM selection

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite clerical authority in Najaf, led by Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani, reaffirmed it will not intervene in selecting a prime minister candidate, a source told Shafaq News on Monday, as Shiite political forces move to choose a premier.

The authority has “repeatedly conveyed” this stance to Coordination Framework (CF) leaders and closed its doors to politicians, signaling it will not engage in consultations over top posts.

The CF was set to meet today to discuss nine candidates for prime minister, including a potential compromise figure; however, another source confirmed that the talks has been postponed due to disagreements among its members

Under Article 76 of the constitution, the largest parliamentary bloc has 15 days to nominate a prime minister following the election of a president, a step that formally begins the government formation process. Parliament elected Nizar Amedi on Saturday, completing the constitutional requirement before assigning the largest bloc to form a government.

Read more: Iraq's premiership battle has already begun