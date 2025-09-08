Audit complete: 335 candidates found ineligible for Iraqi elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

335 candidates for Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections have been disqualified under the de-Baathification law, the National Commission for Accountability and Justice announced Monday, following a comprehensive review of nearly 8,000 nominees.

Hassan al-Shuwaili, head of the Commission’s media office, told Shafaq News that the vetting process aimed to identify any prior affiliation with the former regime’s repressive security agencies or leadership positions within the outlawed Baath Party.

He added that the Commission resolved 404 cases involving similar or identical names by conducting thorough document checks and summoning individuals for in-person interviews to prevent identity-matching errors.

Each disqualified candidate, Al-Shuwaili emphasized, is entitled to appeal the decision before the Cassation Board within one month. A final ruling—either upholding the exclusion or overturning it based on the submitted evidence—is to be issued within an additional month.