Arab League Council to hold extraordinary session at Iraq's request

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Arab League Council will convene an extraordinary session at the level of permanent representatives, chaired by Yemen, based on Iraq's request.

Ambassador Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, confirmed that “the meeting will discuss the memorandum from the President of the United Nations Security Council regarding Israeli claims of increased frequency and intensity of attacks originating from Iraqi territory since last September, which aim to drag the region into a wider regional war.”

Zaki added, “The General Secretariat of the Arab League received Iraq's request to hold an extraordinary session and circulated it to member states for consultation. Several member states supported Iraq's request, and it was agreed to hold the session tomorrow at the General Secretariat headquarters.”

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has taken significant diplomatic measures in response to Israeli threats of an attack. On Saturday, Iraq sent official letters to the United Nations Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. These letters emphasized Iraq's commitment to stability and adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter while denouncing Israel's accusations as part of a systematic policy to expand regional conflict.

The letters requested the Security Council to take action to halt "Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon" and to compel Israel to stop the ongoing violence and threats. The ministry underscored Iraq's restraint in using its airspace for targeting a neighboring country and called for international intervention to prevent aggressive behaviors that violate international law.