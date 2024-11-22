Arab League considers Iraq’s call for emergency session on Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Arab League Council's General Secretariat announced receiving Iraq's official request to promptly convene an extraordinary session of the council at the level of permanent representatives.

Ambassador Hossam Zaki, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, stated, “The request seeks to discuss the UN Security Council memorandum on Israel's claims of escalating attacks from Iraqi territory since September, aiming to draw the region into a wider war.”

"The General Secretariat of the Arab League received Iraq's memorandum and circulated it to Arab member states for consultation on the proposed date,” he noted.

Zaki added, “Several countries supported Iraq's request, and the date will be set after consultations between the Arab League Secretariat and Yemen, the current Council president.”

On Thursday, the Iraqi government requested an emergency session of the Arab League Council to address Israeli threats. The request, submitted through the Iraqi Permanent Mission to the Arab League, highlighted Israel's threats in its letter to the UN Security Council.

In the letter, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held the Iraqi government responsible for "everything happening on its territory," saying, "I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, urging immediate action regarding the activities of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which are using its territory to attack Israel,” referring to the Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) operations against Israel in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

In turn, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani dismissed the letter as a “pretext for aggression,” accusing Tel Aviv of attempting to escalate the war in the region.