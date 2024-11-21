Iraq requests emergency Arab League session over Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi government requested an emergency session of the Arab League Council at the permanent representative level to address Israeli threats.

The request, submitted through the Iraqi Permanent Mission to the Arab League, highlighted Israel's threats in its message to the UN Security Council, where it seeks to “expand its aggressive practices in the region, including Iraq.”

Israel's UN Letter

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held the Iraqi government responsible for "everything happening on its territory," emphasizing that Tel Aviv has the right to "self-defense," referring to the Iraqi Islamic Resistance (IRI) operations against Israel in support of Gaza and Lebanon.

"I sent a letter to the President of the UN Security Council, urging immediate action regarding the activities of Iran-backed militias in Iraq, which are using its territory to attack Israel," he said.

Iraqi Responses

On Thursday, the First Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, considered the Israeli complaint, along with the diplomatic and media pressures on Baghdad and discussions of a potential Israeli military strike on Iraq, as “nothing but attempts to perpetuate killing and destruction in the region,” reiterating Iraq's commitment to support Gaza and Lebanon.

Earlier, The Iraqi PM and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, directed all security agencies to prevent and pursue any military activity outside the state’s control, following Israeli threats to target Iraq, asserting that “the decision of war and peace is solely within the jurisdiction of the Iraqi state, and no party is permitted to usurp this right.”

Meanwhile, the political advisor to Al-Sudani confirmed that Israel's letter is intended to provide “a pretext” for the international community in case any strike is carried out against Iraq.



