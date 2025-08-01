Amnesty International: Iraq must block or amend protest bill

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, Amnesty International called on Iraqi lawmakers to reject or amend a proposed law on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, warning that it could further restrict civic space and violate fundamental rights.

The draft legislation is scheduled for a parliamentary vote on August 2. Amnesty’s Iraq researcher, Razaw Salihy, cautioned that the bill—if passed in its current form—would add to the tools already used by authorities to suppress dissent and silence critical voices.

She emphasized that the law threatens Iraq’s obligations under both its constitution and international human rights agreements. “Lawmakers must not allow this proposal to become another mechanism for stifling public discourse,” Salihy said.

Human rights defenders, journalists, and protesters across Iraq already face harassment, intimidation, and arrest—often under vague defamation laws and penal code articles incompatible with free speech protections.

Amnesty highlighted that those speaking out against corruption or poor services are frequently targeted, especially in the context of worsening living conditions and persistent shortages of water, electricity, and basic infrastructure.

To continue reading, click here.