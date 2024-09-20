Al-Sudani and Al-Khazali discuss Iraq’s legislative and executive priorities

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed the political situation in Iraq with the Secretary-General of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, Qais al-Khazali.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's media office, “During the meeting, they discussed various aspects of the current national political landscape, focusing on the key legislative and executive priorities, particularly those related to the government’s program and the importance of continuing the practical steps in its implementation. They also addressed the advancement of infrastructure and strategic projects, whose results are already being noticed by the Iraqi citizens.”

“The Prime Minister expressed his strong confidence in the support of the national political forces for the government's initiatives, especially concerning the main areas of the economy, politics, and services. He reiterated that all aspects and priorities of the government's program reflect the needs and necessities of the Iraqi people,” as per the statement.