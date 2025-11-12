Muthanna Elections: Turnout 49.79%, PM al-Sudani on top

Shafaq News – Muthanna

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Muthanna province, southern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in the province reached 49.79 %.

The province holds seven parliamentary seats, including two for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 57,315 votes.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 41,342 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 37,106 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 34,685 votes.

- Foundation (Al-Asas): 32,719 votes.

- Badr Organization: 14,097 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 12,687 votes.

- Huqooq: 10,703 votes.

- Services (Khadamat): 7,947 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

Read more: Iraq’s post-election roadmap: From ballot to government formation