Al-Maliki stresses need for legislative reform in meeting with Iraq’s new Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, met with Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Iraq's recently elected Speaker of Parliament.

During the meeting, Al-Maliki stressed the importance of activating legislative mechanisms, emphasizing the “necessity of strengthened coordination and cooperation between political factions and the parliamentary leadership, advocating a united approach to advancing laws and regulations that align with the nation’s best interests and the welfare of Iraqi citizens.”

"Collective efforts are essential to pass legislation that serves the people's interests and safeguards Iraq's sovereignty," Al-Maliki stated.

Al-Mashhadani, who was elected Speaker last Thursday after a year-long political stalemate and multiple unsuccessful votes, reiterated Parliament’s commitment to fulfilling its duties.

"The Speaker determined to move forward with the necessary reforms," he said, calling on political factions to back the parliament’s agenda in addressing citizens' needs and driving crucial reforms.

The two leaders discussed the pressing challenges facing Iraq’s political process, exploring effective solutions to stabilize the nation and support the democratic system.