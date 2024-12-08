Al-Maliki, Al-Mashhadani emphasize Iraq's commitment to Syria’s stability

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, reaffirmed Iraq's dedication to maintaining stability in Syria to ensure security in Iraq and the broader region.

According to a statement from the State of Law Coalition's media office, al-Maliki hosted al-Mashhadani at his office, where they “discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and reviewed the ongoing changes in Syria, including the regime change.”

Both leaders emphasized the importance of preserving stability in Syria, noting that “instability there would negatively impact Iraq and all neighboring countries.” They also stressed the need for “enacting crucial legislation, enhancing the oversight and legislative role of the Parliament, and coordinating among political forces to pass laws that serve the citizens.”

Earlier today, Syrian opposition factions announced their entry into Damascus and broadcast their first statement on state television, declaring the end of the “dark era” of the Al-Assad regime and the beginning of “a new chapter for Syria.”