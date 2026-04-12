Al-Maliki is the candidate until further notice, CF member says

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Nouri al-Maliki remained the Coordination Framework’s (CF) only formally voted prime ministerial candidate, CF member Abu Mithaq al-Massari told Shafaq News on Sunday, warning that any move to replace him required a written withdrawal of his nomination before alternatives could be considered.

The remarks came as Tasmim Alliance chief Amer al-Fayez disclosed that the Framework would sit down tomorrow at the home of al-Hikma (Wisdom) Movement leader Ammar al-Hakim to weigh nine names: al-Maliki, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, former PM Haider al-Abadi, Accountability and Justice Commission head Basim al-Badri, Asas Party leader Mohsen al-Mandalawi, Intelligence Service chief Hamid al-Shatri, PM adviser Mohammed Sahib al-Darraji, former Planning Minister Ali Shukri, and National Security Adviser Qassim al-Araji. No candidate held an edge over the others, al-Fayez said, and the meeting would settle on a selection mechanism.

Parliament Speaker Haibet al-Halbousi has given the Framework 15 days under Article 76 to name its candidate, following the inauguration of President Nizar Amedi earlier today.

Read more: The premiership battle has already begun